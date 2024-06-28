Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 263,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,439,000 after acquiring an additional 389,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. 22,601,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,535,541. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.