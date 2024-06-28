Courier Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.40. 2,530,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

