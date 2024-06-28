Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $172.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

