Courier Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.37. 1,421,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,287. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.