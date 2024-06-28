Courier Capital LLC Sells 232 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $267.63. The stock had a trading volume of 842,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

