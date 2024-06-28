Courier Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 76.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.0% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $101,313,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.81. 2,377,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,411. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

