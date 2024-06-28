Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
