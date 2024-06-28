Critical Contrast: Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highest Performances and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Highest Performances
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Patria Investments
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Highest Performances.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highest Performances
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Patria Investments
|36.70%
|35.95%
|18.68%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Highest Performances and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highest Performances
|$15.78 million
|105.67
|-$6.01 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Patria Investments
|$327.60 million
|2.17
|$118.40 million
|$0.78
|15.51
Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.
Risk & Volatility
Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Patria Investments beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.