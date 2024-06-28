Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.