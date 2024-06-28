CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
CVB Financial Trading Up 2.7 %
CVBF opened at $17.00 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at CVB Financial
In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
