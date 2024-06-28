CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

CVB Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

CVBF opened at $17.00 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

