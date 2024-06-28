CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXAIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,557. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. CXApp has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.65.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

