Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 151.7% in June

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

