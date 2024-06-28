Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 300,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

