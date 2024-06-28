Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,205,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,157. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

