Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XCEM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,751 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,756 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 553,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

XCEM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.02. 33,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.