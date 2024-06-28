Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 173,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 201,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0717 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

