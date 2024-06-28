Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,977,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,077,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,748,000.

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,997. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

