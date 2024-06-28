Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,649 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

