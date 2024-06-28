Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,649 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

