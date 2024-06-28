Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $326,000 in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Biohaven Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

