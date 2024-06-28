Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,614 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,228. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

