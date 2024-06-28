Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.