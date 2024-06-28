Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 60,256 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.25. 2,695,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

