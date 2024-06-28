Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.81. 118,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,803. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $267.88. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

