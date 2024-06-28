DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.14 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $95.14 million and approximately $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00119918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

