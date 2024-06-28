Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.19

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Demant A/S Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

