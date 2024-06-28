Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $47.19. 3,305,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,554. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

