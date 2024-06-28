DeXe Price Hits $11.47 on Major Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $11.47 or 0.00018889 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $418.27 million and $2.38 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,197.55031867 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 11.36417022 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,506,079.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

