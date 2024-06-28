Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 1,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Diageo has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

