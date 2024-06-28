Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.9 days.
Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %
Diageo stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 1,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Diageo has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.
About Diageo
