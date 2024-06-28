DigiByte (DGB) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $143.69 million and $6.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.97 or 0.00640039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00119883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00074667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,097,618,795 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

