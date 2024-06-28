Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,126. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

