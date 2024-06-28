Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 19,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Disco has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.37 million. Disco had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

