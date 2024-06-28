Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 13,044 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.