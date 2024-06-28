Dohj LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. 38,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

