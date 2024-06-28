Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,800 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

