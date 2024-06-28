Dohj LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dohj LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,028 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

