Dohj LLC Takes $933,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $542.66. 116,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

