Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $101.85 and last traded at $102.83, with a volume of 3564392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.41.

Specifically, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

