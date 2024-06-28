Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 266.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DFLIW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,009. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.