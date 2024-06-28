Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.09

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.09 and traded as low as C$12.59. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 312,273 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
