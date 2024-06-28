Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.09

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.09 and traded as low as C$12.59. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 312,273 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

