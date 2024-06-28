DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 39.6 %

TSE:DHT.UN traded up C$4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,796. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.19 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHT.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

