DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded up C$4.36 on Thursday, reaching C$15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.76. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

