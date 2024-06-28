Dymension (DYM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.49 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $283.07 million and $15.49 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002478 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,026,462,912 coins and its circulating supply is 187,876,882 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,026,413,506 with 187,634,878 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.52959205 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $16,841,913.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,026,413,506 with 187,634,878 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.52959205 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $16,841,913.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

