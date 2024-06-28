Dynatrace’s (DT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

