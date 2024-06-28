e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.93.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $218.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

