e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $218.00

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $218.00, but opened at $213.60. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $212.94, with a volume of 104,879 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.89. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

