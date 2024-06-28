Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 56,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 313,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $570.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

