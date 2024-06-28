ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.60

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 39363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$469.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

