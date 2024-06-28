Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 450,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

