Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $912.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,893. The company has a market cap of $867.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $915.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $807.55 and its 200-day moving average is $735.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

