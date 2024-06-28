Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.01

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 411663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

